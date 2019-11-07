Adewale Sanyolu

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has commenced the Radiometric survey of the Bida Basin in Niger state in line with Federal Government’s aspiration to diversify hydrocarbon exploration across all Nigerian basins.

Director, DPR, Mr. Ahmad Shakur, gave the indication when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso.

He said the objective of the Radiometric survey was to determine the hydrocarbon prospectivity of the Bida Basin, adding that the exercise will cover twelve local government areas of the state.

Shakur solicited the cooperation of the state government in sensitisation of the people in the affected local government areas of the survey to ensure the safe conduct of the program.

Receiving the DPR team, the Governor promised to give it maximum support including the provision of adequate security for the survey team.

He stated that the government of Niger state was delighted to have DPR, being the regulator to carry out the survey in state which they expect will boost the economy of the state by way of job creation.

Shakur equally paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bida, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, to also solicit his cooperation and support for the Radiometric survey.

The Emir assured he would provide support for the programme and assist in the sensitisation of his subjects.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) had in October, announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-Eastern part of the country. Drilling of the Kolmani River II Well was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2019.