Philip Nwosu

Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation (NPDC) and Natural Oil Field Services Limited (NOSL) have donated an ambulance along with medical supplies to support the Akwa Ibom State Government in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Items in the ambulance, include surgical face mask, zinc oxide adhesive strip plaster, examination gloves, surgical gown, hand sanitizers and first aid box.

Others are oxygen cylinder, oxygen face mask, infra-red thermometer and stretcher.

The presentation ceremony took place at the premises of the Secretary to the State Government office in Uyo.

NPDC Managing Director, Mansor Sambo, who was represented by the Deputy Manager, Community Relations, David Arijoba, praised the state government on the various efforts already in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.