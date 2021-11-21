From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), Operator of the NNPC /Aiteo Joint Venture of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29 has distributed relief materials to Opu Nembe and adjoining communities affected by the oil spill which occurred at Santa Barbara, Southwest field, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The management of Aiteo led by the Global Group Director, Asset and Protection, Security Services and Community Matters, Chief Andrew Oru which engaged stakeholders including the Amanyanabo of Opu Nembe, HRM King Dr Biobelemoye Josiah- Ogbodo assured that it has activated elaborate and extensive spill containment response in the internationally prescribed manner.

The company explained that the oil spill of this nature requires specialize skill and equipments which are been mobilized to site.

“Though spills of this nature are not uncommon to the oil and gas industry, their resolution requires expert skill and equipment that are not routinely or readily available. The typical process is to first kill the well and stop the leak and then focus on the clean-up. Aside urgent possible technical responses to contain the leak, Aiteo has sought, become involved with and is now in active collaboration with Clean Nigeria Associates (CNA) that have since mobilized to site, in addition to Aiteo internal resources to reinforce containment and recovery efforts. CNA is the industry non-profit umbrella body with expertise and resource to contain spills of this nature. In the meantime however, the area has been cordoned off and CNA is mobilizing additional resources to strengthen the containment effort.

“Well killing assessment site visit has been carried out to evaluate the assets and earmark the resources required to bring the effusion under control. The required apparatus including heavy duty and specialist equipment are presently being mobilized, locally and internationally, on a fast-track basis, to bring the well under control. For this purpose, Aiteo has on-boarded the involvement of the renowned, Boots & Coots, arguably the leading well control company in the world, working with a local resource. Upon this intervention and conclusion, it is expected that the persistence of the leak alongside its functional consequences will be abated and significantly diminished,” it said.

Aiteo which noted that a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) would help to establish what caused the spill, insisted that “it will be difficult to exclude deliberate tampering of the well by oil thieves attempting to siphon crude directly from the well head.”

The company stressed that it is concerned that the incident occurred noting that it is committed to ensure the safety of the people and the environment.

“Aiteo feels deeply concerned on the occurrence of the incident at all. The circumstances and fortunes of the immediate community remains our most anxious consideration and, at this time, has assumed the highest priority, alongside making safe the well and its immediate environs. It is our fervent desire that in the attainment of this intensely challenging objective, the interests of the proximate community continue to be safeguarded in every material respect by the collective efforts of our company and all the industry professionals whose involvement Aiteo has convoked.

