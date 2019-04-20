(NAN)The Federal Government of Nigeria is suing for peace among Ogoni people as it claims that efforts to clean up oil impacted communities in the area are set to commence in earnest.

According to Dr. Marvin Dekil, the Project Coordinator, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Ogoni people should avoid taking actions capable of delaying the clean up in oil-impacted communities.

Dr. Dekil who made the plea at a sensitization and town hall meeting with stakeholders in the area reiterated the Federal government’s commitment to the cleanup exercise.

“Ogoni people will recall that HYPREP had in January presented and handed over the sites to contractors who were tasked to carry out the remediation works in the communities. Our meeting today would have been to inform the people of the level of work achieved by the contractors working in the communities.

“But, regrettably, we do not have any report to give. The reason is not far-fetched as restiveness affects people and activities in which the cleanup exercise is not an exception,” he said.

He, however, said that remediation works had fully commenced in Eleme local government area with youths in the area engaged by the contractors. “In Eleme, contractors have mobilized to site; equipment is on ground and work has fully commenced in most of the sites. To this end, youths in these communities are engaged at different levels in each of the sites.”