From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security formations in the Niger Delta region to partner with the leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the fight against pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other criminal activities in the oil and gas sector.

The newly appointed Chairman IPMAN, Bayelsa State chapter, Mr Bello Bina disclosed this after a familiarization visit to the headquarters of the Operation Delta Safe (ODS) and the Bayelsa Police Command in Yenagoa , Bayelsa State capital.

According to him Buhari is determined to put an end to crude oil theft and other criminal activities affecting oil production in the Niger Delta region.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli and the Commander of the Joint Military Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade while playing host to IPMAN leadership assured it of their full support.

The duo in separate comments noted that all hands would be on deck to further strengthen the battle against pipeline vandalism, oil theft and other crimes in the oil and gas sector in the region.

At the police headquarters, the IPMAN delegation led by the Special adviser to the National President, Alh. Ibrahim Haliru stated that Bina is expected to use his wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry to checkmate pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other criminal activities in the oil and gas sector.

Okoli thanked Haliru and his team for appointing Bina as the Chairman/Coordinator IPMAN Bayelsa State Chapter and charged him to use his position as the head of the steering committee on surveillance/intelligence sharing and monitoring taskforce to curtail illegal activities in the oil and gas sector in Bayelsa State.

He assured Bina of the command’s readiness to partner with IPMAN in Bayelsa State to reduce oil theft and other criminal activities in the oil and gas sector.