Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has unveiled sea surveillance patrol boats in Rivers State, to fight illegal oil bunkering and sea piracy in Rivers State.

The association has also launched an operational base in the State to complement other 250 surveillance operational bases across the country.

The National Head, Waterways Surveillance, Emmanuel Olotu, speaking during the launching ceremony in Akuku Toru Local Government Area, said illegal oil bunkering, sea piracy and other related acts would no longer be tolerated in the State’s riverine communities.

‘There is a new order in town; all anomalies would be placed in serious check, all levels of sea piracy and bunkering activities, petroleum theft would be placed in serious check,’ he said.

‘Let this message go forth into the nooks and crannies of riverine communities, that there would be zero tolerance for all who engage in such illegalities.

‘We have been given the mandate from the Federal Government, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also the National Executive Council of the Independent National Petroleum Association of Nigeria.

‘We are hereby officially launching the operational base of Rivers State, prior to the other 250 operational bases in the country.’

Olotu added that the association was making concerted efforts in reorientating misguided youths in the riverine communities who were involved in illegal oil bunkering and sea piracy.

‘What we are doing in the riverine communities and the hinterlands is not just to unveil the riverine sea patrol or the anti-bunkering unit, but also to reach out to our youths, those of them that are misguided in the region, to reevaluate and reorient them to know that there is a better life ahead besides bunkering and agitations,’ he stated.