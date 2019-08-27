Tony John, Port Harcourt

Recently, many residents of Kalaekuleama Community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State were rendered homeless, following alleged invasion of the area by men of the Operation Delta Safe (ODS).

The community has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to investigate the invasion of their community by the ODS.

Residents of the community, who are still recounting their ordeal in the hands of the ODS, noted that the military men, who invaded their community without any reason burnt house and sacked the community.

Daily Sun learnt that the military outfit had in the course of its fight against oil bunkering stormed some communities in the oil-rich region and burnt down many houses.

A prominent member of the community, Chief Joel Asobari, denied that the community harboured oil thieves. He wondered why the military sacked the entire community for a crime they were not into.

He said: “This community was founded centuries ago and we have been living here. Both indigenes and non-indigenes have been living in this community. The majority of the people living here are fishermen. We have men who go out with their nets, and women who go out to catch crayfish daily for their business.

“We were just in our houses when JTF came with one gunboat and another speed boat. The boats were loaded with armed soldiers. When they came, they said the community should vacate, that they want to burn down the houses.

“We asked them what happened. They did not listen to us. We begged them, they refused. The next thing we saw was that they started burning house and they molested me. They went into action without listening to our pleas and they rendered us homeless” he said.

He lamented that the natives were molested and beaten mercilessly by the troops. The community’s chief said the military did not spare him either. According to him, property worth over N100 millions was destroyed during the operation.

“Innocent residents, including women children, were ordered to lay on the ground and flogged. Even, I, myself being the chief of the community, was flogged. The fishermen’s boats with engines were burnt. Now, everybody is stranded. There is starvation in the community

“We are begging the government to come to our aid with relief materials. We are now without clothes. And we are homeless. When it rains, it beats us. The only school that we built was burnt to ashes. Now, our children have no school. We want the government to intervene and help us out.”.

According to Chief Asobari, the attack was the culmination of a long-standing threat by the soldiers. He alleged that somebody was shot dead and scores wounded during operation.

“We don’t know what to do; many times, they have threatened us and now they have achieved what they planned. Even the private school the community got was burnt. That is the situation we have found ourselves in and we don’t know what to do. That is why we are begging government to help us.

Also, Elder Bereton Damiebi recalled that: “On the day of the incident, suddenly, I saw a gunboat and a two outboard boats. The gunboat came straight to my house. Suddenly, they started shooting. I didn’t run because I work with military personnel. One person instructed them that they should go towards the women’s toilet. They all jumped down.

“One of them came and asked the name of the community. I told him that it is Ancient Kalaekulema. He asked me again, what are we doing here? I told him we were fishermen and women. Some of the army men said they knew me. But, it was so surprising that they beat and flogged me. They showed me pepper.

“Now, look at my crayfish nets, my generator, everything is destroyed and gone. I am calling on human rights groups, I am calling on God to rescue us. Relevant authorities should help. Government should not allow this inhuman treatment to be swept under the carpet.”

In the same vein, chairman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Ke clan, Solomon Douglas, stated that the community, which he said was the oldest community in Rivers State, was razed by the invaders.

“When we visited the place, the women, children and the men gathered here homeless. We were in the rain. The people were suffering, they did not have any shelter.

“We are calling on the federal, state and local government, as well as the international community, to come to our help. Even the Army spokesman said they only burnt down thatched houses.

“Everybody knows that in the riverine communities, thatched houses and plank houses are very common. They mostly live in these houses in the riverine areas of Niger Delta. I have also visited some Niger Delta communities as an Ijaw son. I have not seen where thatched houses were destroyed. I don’t know why government would always come to Ke communities to fight us.

“They came and told the men and women to pack their property and leave their homes without any reason. Government should bring these people to book because we are living in fear. We don’t know what is their next line of action. This is what we have been passing through for many years. Ke is a peace-loving community. We are calling on the Ijaw nation to come to our aid. We don’t know the crime we have committed,” Douglas said.

Similarly, the welfare chairman of Ke Clan (Kalaekulema community), Mr. Ibifubara Odubo, expressed dissatisfaction over what happened to them. He alleged that the military stormed the place in full force and asked everybody to evacuate.

He said, “I asked one of the soldiers to tell us what was the problem. They insisted that the wanted to burn down the area. While we were still talking, they set the community ablaze.

“Can you imagine the property lost in the fire? We also lost a soul. Those wounded were taken to Port Harcourt for treatment. Our people are homeless. Everything was destroyed. The only school here was burnt down. We are appealing for help because our people cannot continue to remain homeless.”

In her lamentation, Madam Gloria alleged that her world had collapsed. She said, for the past 15 years, she has lived in Kalaekuleama community but she has not experienced the kind of maltreatment meted out to her by the troops.

Gloria said: “I have lived in this community for over 15 years. Our occupation here is fishing. I also sell drinks. The day military men came to our community, I just came out from the river where I went to fish.

“I saw a gunboat at the waterside. As I was going, somebody was following me. I asked the man, what was the matter. He replied that I should not worry; that I would ‘see today’.

“I became worried and curious. I asked him again that what offence have we committed? He said we would see. He beat me and I started crying. I asked him what wrong have I committed?

“He said we should pack our things and leave. I cried and begged him to leave us alone. The soldiers started beating everybody that begged them. Look at that corner where I kept some of the property I was able to retrieve.

“I began to run around confused and crying because I did not know what to do. Suddenly, we saw fire. I cried and cried because I did not know what to do or where to go.

“Look at my fish nets, my crayfish; everything I have is gone. The 15 bags, each bag is 30 rubbers, they burnt everything. Even clothes, I could not retrieve anything. The wrapper I am tying and cloth I am wearing were given to me by somebody.

“For days now, I have not had a bath. No house, no shelter anywhere. I am from Bayelsa State but doing my fishing in this community. See my pots, plates and stove destroyed. Even as I was running, one of the soldiers beat me as if we were fighting one-on-one.”

The military, Daily Sun gathered, cliamed the operation was in line with the fight against illegal oil bunkering in the area.

The coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign Centre, Operation Delta Safe, Major. Jonah Ohnua-Kalu, recently told journalist that no house was burnt, and only makeshift thatch houses used for storage of the illegal refined products were destroyed.