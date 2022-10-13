From Tony John, Port Harcourt

An indigenous firm in Rivers State, Abili Integrated Services Limited, has raised the alarm over continued sabotage by artisanal refiners against the federal government’s efforts towards ending oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The company, a pipeline surveillance and engineering firm, also dissociated itself from rumours of fuelling insecurity in an oil-rich Okobe community of Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager of the firm, Mr Festus Odigwe, made this known yesterday, in Port Harcourt, while reacting to allegations of insecurity and wanton destruction of lives and property in the host community.

Odigwe stated that the recent unrest in the community was a deliberate plan by artisanal refiners to disrupt pipeline protection in the area.

He said: “Recently, there was a breach of the peace in Okobe community, one of our coverage areas during which federal government assets were destroyed, and property and lives were also lost in the process.

“But, to our greatest dismay, our company was accused of fuelling the crises; the accusation was made by a supposed learned indigene of the area, the unverified lie was also published on ‘Vanguard Online (Sept. 12, 2022)’ a national online tabloid.

“We unequivocally state that the publication was marred by falsehood and does not in any manner represent the image of our company or its operations.

“The publication is also an indication that the person behind it does not know the actual implication and negative impacts of oil bunkering to man and his environment.

“It should be known that apart from the huge economic loss usually faced by the federal government and operating companies, the health hazards associated with pipeline vandalism is overwhelming.

“The soot emanating from the obscure procedure of crude oil extraction gradually damages the liver and vital organs thereby, reducing life expectancy. This illegal trade should rather be condemned by every sane society.

“If a thorough investigation is conducted, you will find out that artisanal refiners in Okobe go as far as endangering themselves by storing fuel in their residential homes; and in trying to stop oil theft, thereby ending all these dastardly acts, we are now tagged enemies of the people.

“Abili Integrated Services Limited is a reputable company with appreciable track records which has earned commendations from traditional leaders in the area, sadly, the mastermind of the publication had chosen to blacklist us for selfish gains.”

The manager noted that the company had continued to uphold operational ethics in line with provisions of the federal government laws with restrictions to oil facilities and as such, should not be accused of meddling in communal disputes.

He also said that the company upholds the local content laws by providing employment to indigent youths among other numerous corporate social responsibilities.

“But, it’s quite worrisome, traditional leaders could not be bold to say the truth and criticise that peddling falsehood about us because they are afraid of being attacked by the hoodlums who also are in possession of light weapons.

Meanwhile, one of the victims who lost both parents to the Okobe crisis, Mr Winner Omok, said that his parents were attacked and killed in their homes because artisanal refiners in the community saw him as an enemy to the illicit crude oil trade upon his recruitment by Abili Integrated Services.

He said that the company, through its operators, rekindled hope in so many youths in the area, who were now meaningfully employed.

Omok added that the company contributed to the huge success of the fight against soot, a major environmental challenge which ravaged the state in the past.