From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Joint Task Force (Operation Delta Safe) has announced that its operatives in South-South region arrested 699 suspects in connection with crude oil theft and sundry crimes in 2022.

According to its Commander, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, its operatives also destroyed over 1800 illegal oil refining sites and 37 militants/sea robbery camps in joint operations carried out across the region.

Hassan further disclosed that the Command conducted several operations in the outgoing year to ensure safe and peaceful operation of the oil and gas industry in the Niger Delta region as well as safeguard the people of the people.

While noting that the activities covers protection of oil and gas facilities, anti crude oil theft, clearance of militants and sea pirates’ camp, and non kinetic conflicts resolution, he noted that over N53billion was saved in the process.

He revealed that 90 assorted illegal weapons and large caliber of ammunitions were also recovered.

Hassan commended the Federal Government, the Defence Headquarters, Service Chiefs, other security agencies and stakeholders including the Media for the support which aided the successes recorded.

Meanwhile Hassan has paraded seven suspects arrested along the waterways for allegedly concealing weapons in wooden boats conveying other cargoes.

Items recovered were arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles, bullets, cash, mobile phones and Automated Teller Machine(ATM) Cards.