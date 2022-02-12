From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said, as a responsible government, even if his political party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in opposition, his administration will not allow any act of economy sabotage such as crude oil theft take place in the state.

Governor Wike said the war against illegal refining of crude oil is not about political party, but about Nigeria and its survival.

He stated that it is also about ensuring that the health of Rivers people is not endangered.

The governor made the assertion during a security meeting he had with heads of security agencies in the state and five local government chairmen at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“The mere fact that I am in opposition does not mean that I have to sabotage the economy of the nation. This country belongs to all of us and you know that oil is the major source of revenue for the federation that the three tiers of government share from.

“So, you cannot, because you’re of the opposition, close your eyes and allow that to happen. No responsible government does that. This is not about party. It is about Nigeria. It is about making sure this country survives and then also the health factor.

“We must continue to take this war very seriously. Not only because it is sabotage to the national economy, but also for the health of our people, which, for me, is the key why we must fight against this sabotage.” Governor Wike commended the security agencies and some chairmen of councils who have shown seriousness in the fight against operators of illegal crude oil refineries in the state. He, however, urged them not to rest on their oars because the fight is far from over, especially with such commitment to save Rivers people and all residents of the likely ailment soot causes.