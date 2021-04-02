From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that two armoured helicopters worth over $10 million donated by the state to the Airforce to fight crude oil theft and sea piracy have been diverted for use in the fight against Boko Haram.

He stated this at the presentation of 29 operational vehicles to the police at the re-launching of the state’s security outfit, codenamed C.4.I, at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He warned that the state would not hesitate to withdraw the gunboats it planned to present to the Army, Navy and Police, if they were to be deployed for use other than in the states.

He said his administration had continually demonstrated the resolve to rid the state of criminality through provision of operational vehicles, gunboats and other forms of support for security agencies. He, however, frowned at the trend where the state would invest heavily in the purchase of military equipment to support security agencies fight crime, only to watch the equipment diverted for other purposes at the detriment of Rivers State.

Said Wike: “Let the Airforce know that Rivers State government gave them two armoured helicopters. The former Chief of Air Staff never wrote to thank us. He never came here to thank us. But he was using our armoured helicopter. Which state has done it for Airforce in this country? Not one! Rivers State paid over $10 million for the armoured helicopters.

We said it should be used to fight oil bunkers here. But, ask me, where are those helicopters today? The (Airforce) headquarters have taken it, saying they are fighting Boko Haram. But we bought it to fight criminals, to fight oil bunkers here, but they have taken it.”

Governor Wike said with the re-launch of C.4.I security outfit, the Rivers State Police Command should become more proactive in fighting crime.

“We must take the war to the criminals; let them know that enough is enough.”

He said Rivers State would give five gunboats each to Army, Navy and Police to tackle sea piracy.

“Let the gunboats remain within the territory of Rivers State. I am not here to buy gunboats for any other state. I am buying gunboat for the protection of the people that do business and live in Rivers State and their property. Don’t carry our gunboat and say Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, IG said bring the gunboat to so and so place. Every state is to protect its territory. The day I hear you take our gunboats to other state, I will collect them back.”

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor, said the re-launch of C.4.I marked a new vista in the fight against criminality in the state.