Adewale Tinubu is the Oando Group Chief Executive Officer.

The 25-year old top company is known for scoring many first since it was birthed. As usual, Tinubu has led the oil and gas company to once again score another first. Recently, Oando Plc was announced as the first oil and gas company in Nigeria to receive the prestigious ISO 27001 Certification from Certification Partner Global FZ LLC. ISO 27001 is the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems. The certification also means that the company would be able to provide its stakeholders a higher degree of confidence in the quality and stability of data security and further validating the company’s commitment to the highest standards of information security.

Zubairu Muntari, Oando Group Chief Corporate Services and Operations Officer, who represented Tinubu at the recent certificate presentation ceremony, said, “This is a significant achievement for Oando. By implementing and following the necessary steps to comply with this standard, we can identify, control, and eliminate security risks, ultimately validating the security practices adopted within the organization.”

Also commenting on the certification, Dr. Obadare Peters, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Encode Limited, said, “Essentially, the certification aims to establish and put in place good information security practices across the Oando Group. The certification is proof that the company’s systems and processes have been audited against international best practice, positioning Oando as operating to global standards.”

Tinubu, as an astute business leader and entrepreneur, has nurtured the company to a commendable status.