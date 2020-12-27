From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OilServ Nigeria Limited, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, and engineer, yesterday, distributed hundreds of bags of rice to communities in Anambra State, including Oraifite natives, non-indigenes, members of the police force, Directorate of State Services (DSS), the Civil Defense, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as well as clergymen irrespective of religious denominations.

Chairman on the occasion at the distribution ground in the community, who is also the Commissioner, FRSC, Hon Chibuzor Obiakor, said the philanthropist had demonstrated unquantifiable love for the masses despite the setback in the world economy caused by COVID-19 pandemic and later the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

“COVID-19 and #EndSARS disrupted economic activities, yet the philanthropist insisted on doing his annual rice distribution to his people. Oraifite community is blessed to have this illustrious son, Sir Emeka Okwuosa. This is a rare gesture in a time like this. You must continue to pray for his long life, good health and progress in business,” he said.

He said the foundation had built a hospital, skills acquisition centre, given scholarships to indigent students and lots more to ensure basic healthcare of the less privileged in the society and to develop human capital as well as fight unemployment. He noted that the basic motive of the skills acquisition ideology is to encourage self-employment among the people, especially the youths.

Sir Okwuosa, while articulating other things the foundation had done for Oraifite community used the occasion to declare his interest to run for the governorship of Anambra State in 2021 on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

He assured that he would correct what he described as anomalies in governance.