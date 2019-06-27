Gabriel Dike

Chairman, Board of Governors, Olashore International School (OIS), Osun State, Abimbola Olashore, has expressed concern over the quest by young Nigerians to acquire university certificate without the necessary skills.

He observed that Nigerians place too much emphasis on acquisition of university certificate, noting, “everybody is rushing to get a degree, whether they are qualified or not.”

Olashore, who spoke ahead of OIS 25th anniversary lecture and gala night scheduled for Friday, June 28, in Lagos, said every Nigerian rush for university education without asking questions about standards and skill acquisition.

“We have a national problem. Every year, millions of candidates apply for university education. What happens to our technical and vocational schools, where they can acquire entrepreneurship skills.”

In the past 25 years, he said OIS has invested and produced young leaders who are making waves in Nigeria and abroad because they were imbued with leadership skills while in school.

He said OIS focus has never been solely on academic performance and certification but also life skills that would be of benefit beyond their time at the school. He disclosed that an indigent student from its model school scored 330 in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).