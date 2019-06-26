Gabriel Dike

The chairman, Board of Governors, Olashore International School (OIS), Osun State, Prince Abimbola Olashore, has expressed concern about the quest by young Nigerians to acquire university certificate without the necessary skills.

He observed that Nigerians lay too much emphasis on acquisition of university certificate, noting “everybody is rushing to get a degree, whether they are qualified or not.

Olashore, who spoke ahead of OIS 25the anniversary lecture and gala night scheduled for Friday, June 28 in Lagos, said every Nigerians rush for university education without asking questions about standards and skill acquisition.

” We have a national problem. Every year millions of candidates apply for university education. What happens to our technical and vocational schools, where they can acquire entrepreneurship skills. The universities are reacting to the demands for university certificate”.

According to him, in the past 25 years, OIS has invested and produced young leaders who are making waves in Nigeria and abroad because they were imbibed with leadership skills while in school.

Said he: “OIS has produced a dynamic group of leaders who are transforming the country, including Nigeria’s youngest SAN, Bode Olanipekun, one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, Obinna Okwodu and Falana Folarin, one of Nigeria’s leading performaing artistes.

“We have been able achieve this through vision, passion and a commitment from the whole school community that we can truly transform our country and continent by raising generation of leaders imbued with honesty, service and honour. Since 1994 OIS has been committed to two key things: traditional values and preparing students for the future.”

Prince Olashore explained that skills is at the core of the 25th anniversary lecture themed: Leadership and social change: Development 21st Century leader for Africa.

He said OIS focus has never been solely on academic performance and certification but also imbibing life skills that would be of benefit beyond their time at the school.

The OIS chairman disclosed that an indigent student from its Model School scored 330 in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) while 11 indigent students are on scholarship provided by OIS Association Foundation.