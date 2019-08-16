Rita Okoye

Sensational artiste, Danley Olaiya popularly known as OJ Danley, has released the visuals of his hit track, Give Me Body.

Featuring Promzzy, the video, which dropped earlier this week, is already making waves on screens and social media platforms. “Since I started music fully, I have had about five singles to my credit. In all of the five singles, Give Me Body is the hit I can call the cash cow. One thing about it is the part where I sang, ‘come gimme body, gbe wa’. People love that part so much,” OJ Danley said.

Shot and directed by one of the big guns in videography, Jamin Films, the artiste says the visual promises to be a stepping-stone to more hits for an EP in the nearest future.

Born and bred in Lagos, OJ Danley revealed that his mentor and role model remains Tuface Idibia, having been inspired by the hit song, African Queen.

“The top celebrity I look up to in Afro hip hop has always been Tuface Idibia. He inspires me a lot. The song that made me pick interest in him is African Queen. I have been following him for years now. If I have my way, I would like to do a collabo with him,” he posited.