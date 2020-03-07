Several years after taking a break from Nollywood to concentrate on his other businesses, filmmaker, Ojiofor Ezeanyanche has staged a comeback with his faith-based movie, Our Jesus Story.

According to him, he had the vision to make the movie about 10 years ago, but while the script was ready, he couldn’t make the movie because he was away from the industry.

OJ, as he is fondly called, said his decision to return to the industry was prompted by the constant urge to make Our Jesus Story.

“This became a burden that I could no longer ignore. Our Jesus Story is an African expression of the story of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is the divine fulfillment of a burden that has been in my heart all these years. This is a very bold step on its own, considering the fact that the story is not fiction but a story everyone who has read the Bible is familiar with,” he explained.