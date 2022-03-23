The remains of Pastor Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports and Success Digest would be interred on April 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

According to the burial programmed signed by Julius Ojeagbase, on behalf the family, a Service of Songs will hold Thursday March 31 at Hillcrest Events Center, No. 46, Ago Palace Way Okota, Lagos at 4.00pm, local time with attendance restricted to family members, friends, business associates and staff of Pastor Ojeagbase and will be conducted by ministers from the Living Faith Church, Cannanland, Ota.

The burial ceremony venue will hold at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, Atlanta, Georgia.

Pastor Ojeagbase passed on to glory on February26, 2022 in Atlanta, USA, after a brief illness. He was 71 years old.