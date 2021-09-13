By Ngozi Nwoke

Nigeria’s experiential marketing prodigy and leading light in that sub-sector of the Nigerian marketing communications industry, Mr Otis Ojeikhoa, Managing Director/CEO of Brands Optimal Limited, has been recognised and celebrated for his trail-blazing contributions to sub-sector and the Nigerian economy over the last ten years as he emerged winner of the Marketing Edge Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Decade at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards 2021.

At the event held recently, at the prestigious D’Podium International Event Centre on Aromire Avenue, Lagos, Nigeria, Ojeikhoa was rewarded “in recognition, appreciation and celebration” of his “professional and entrepreneurial odyssey over the years”, with particular reference to his exemplary personal professional credentials and his company’s best-in-class performance over the period.

According to the organisers of the event, the Awards Board chose him for the honour after a thorough screening of experiential marketing entrepreneurs and professionals in sub-sector.

In the words of the Board, Otis Ojeikhoa “stood shoulder higher than his peers in the contest for the category”.

Responding on the award, the Brands Optimal boss disclosed that it was indeed, both humbling and thrilling, adding that “anyone in his shoes and in such limelight could not but be surprised that what one has been doing in one’s little corner over such a long period of time (ten long years) was being taken note of by such industry ombudsman as MARKETING EDGE which the entire industry and the larger Marketing Communications ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond knows and respects for its larger than life stature and its unassailable credibility across board”.

