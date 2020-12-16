From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The immediate past factional chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Anselm Ojezua, finally led other members of the party to pitch tenth with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, citing loss of confidence in the national leadership of the party and alleged disobedience to the party’s constitution.

The resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of APC Committee members and the Chairmen of all the Local Government Area chapters of the Party and the State Leaders of the Party in Edo State held on Wednesday in Benin City.

The resolution which was signed by 22 members of the Executives of the party led by Mr. Anselm Ojezua and Chairmen of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters have concluded plans to defect with them.

Part of the resolution reads: ”

Having reviewed the said activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel group called the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) who have been parading themselves as members of the All Progressives Congress in the State inspite of their suspension from the party.

“It is hereby further resolved that our members should join on other leaders and members who have earlier relocated to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) with His Excellency Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shahibu.

“Consequently, we encourage our teeming members and leaders at 3! levels of the Party numbering over one Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) to also renounce their membership of the All Progressives “, the resolution said.