Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said Anselm Ojezua’s call for the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resign was an attack on his person and exalted office, and a clear demonstration of the highest level of insubordination and unbridled arrogance.

The party, in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said: “Traits such as these made him almost run our party aground within the last three years. This was one of the reasons other members of the State Working Committee came to the rescue and removed him with a vote of no confidence.”

The statement explained that the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party have since recognised Col. David Imuse (rtd) as the Acting Chairman of APC, Edo State, stressing that Anselm Ojezua was no longer the state chairman and he should stop arrogating powers to himself that he no longer possesses.

It said it was ironical that the same Anselm Ojezua, who presided over meetings at which Mr. Gentleman Amegor was removed as State Vice Chairman (Edo South), Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo (aka nomoless) was removed as State Youth Leader, and more recently, Comrade Godwin Erhahon was removed as State Publicity Secretary, all three gentlemen via the same instrument of a vote of no confidence by their colleagues and peers and wondered why Ojezua cannot take the same pill he so joyfully gave to others to swallow.

The statement while accusing Ojezua of ‎a determination to factionalize the APC, said he has already been suspended from the party and that appropriate recommendations would be made to the National Convention through the NWC for his expulsion for alleged anti-party activities.

It further accused Ojezua of making a futile and despicable attempt to set up a parallel structure, which he hopes to use as a tool to negotiate for his planned defection.

“Their recent attempts to block the defection‎ of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to APC through an orchestrated violence, and blame it on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was the lowest any set of human beings could go in depravity,” the party said.

But when contacted, Ojezua, who is battling his removal in court, insisted he remained the chairman of the APC in the state and dismissed the purported recognition of Col. David Imuse by the national leadership of the party as the acting chairman of the party in the state.