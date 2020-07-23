A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has congratulated the first civilian Governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who attained the age of 91 on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande governed Lagos State from 1979-1983.

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, Ojikutu described Jakande as a political icon who had demonstrated exemplary leadership and genuine commitment to the welfare of the people.

The former deputy governor said that although Jakande left office about 37 years ago, the Jakande’s Housing Estates and other projects carried out by his administration remained reference points.

Ojikutu, who served in Jakande’s administration before becoming deputy to former Governor Michael Otedola from 1992 to 1993, said she was proud to be part of the success team of Jakande’s administration.

Ojikutu described Jakande’s political model as worthy of emulation, urging young and aspiring politicians across the country to emulate him.

She said the former governor left an indelible record of what public service should be.

“Alhaji Jakande is a pace setter yet to be beaten or surpassed in his contributions to Lagos State.

“LKJ, as he is fondly called , founded Lagos State University; the state government should not wait until his death before it is named after him.

“He was the first democratically-elected governor of Lagos.

“ In a country where the life expectancy is 49, it is a thing of joy celebrating 91 years on the earth.

“I pray that Allah will continue to be with you and your family,“ Ojikutu said.(NAN)