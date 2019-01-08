Yinka Durosinmi is a grass root politician. Two-term Ojo Council Chairman, he is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ojo Federal constituency in next month’s election. He speaks on his plans for Ojo Federal constituents if elected. As a former Chairman of Ojo Council, what would you say are the challenges and how do you hope to tackle them if elected to the House of Representatives? The first thing you must know is that Ojo as you see it is a mini Nigeria and as such all ethnicities are well represented here. What plays out in the larger Nigeria space re-echoes here too. The only difference here is that as the council chairman, I and my team made sure that those things that lead to frustrations which in turn bring us to the very unpleasant seat of crisis were not allowed to play out. We have notable markets and good sporting population, especially of the youths.To move forward what is needed now, which I will do, is to improve on the foundation laid to make sure that no stone is left unturned. First, is the scholarship scheme. Education is key to any challenge and as such we cannot afford the risk of adding to the uneducated population. We will ensure that the children of even the poorest of the poor get a chance to be educated, provided they are willing and have the requirements. Secondly, is empowerment for petty traders and others alike. Small businesses are key to economic boom. They can absolve a lot of the unemployed we have lying idle and posing great danger to us all. The logic is simple, if we can support more petty traders, then in the nearest future we will be having some of them graduating into bigger businesses and that is just what we need in Ojo now.

Thirdly is Youth parliament. This is an avenue where the youth come together to discuss issues that concern them. Such platform would furnish me with useful information as regards the yearnings of the youths. We have the youth accounting for the greater population and they must be giving proper attention, and not to be sidelined anymore because they are the vanguard of change. The next, is a stipend for the aged and widow. In an ideal society, senior citizens who lack the youthful strength to fend for themselves should be provided for to account for their social security as well. Lastly, is biannual briefing. At the end of it all it’s a democratic setting, remember? So it is a platform for us to give an annual account of our stewardship and take back suggestions and other constructive criticisms to improve on them. What is your take on the 8th Assembly led by Speaker Yakubu Dogara as regards to legislature/executive relationship? Well for me I think that what the lawmakers have done is to create bottle neck to prevent President Buhari’s government from moving at the pace it wants to move, just to paint it bad amongst unsuspecting Nigerians. The cohesion is lacking and that is their doing to ensure that the president do not succeed with his change plans for the greater section of the people. I must say that it has not helped us as a nation faced with a lot of challenges. Let me tell you that most of this negative political plays are responsible for the slower pace of development we have seen and it will never help us.