Ojo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), on Wednesday rewarded some outstanding teachers, non-teaching staff and pupils in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that home appliances were given to outstanding teaching and non-teaching staff.

The secretary, Ojo LGEA, Abiola Kolawole, said that the awards were one of the many ways to reward civil and public servants to become high performers.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said that with the right incentive, people would be ready to put in their best.

“We have taken these actions to show how much we care about your well-being because the progress of this administration rest on you working hard and putting in your best.

“As we all know, politicians and political appointees come and go but the civil and public servants remain. You are the ones who keep the records and ensure continuity.

“So as we host this year )2021/2022) merit award ceremony, let me again remind you of the need to be diligent in carrying put your responsibilities,” he said.

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who was the Chairman of the occasion, described the awards as a way of showing appreciation to the recipients.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Ojelabi, who described teaching as a profession of building the future leaders, congratulated the awardees and urged them not to relent.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We don’t believe in the saying that ‘the reward of a teacher is in heaven’. Your reward starts here on earth.

“The government can’t do it alone, I want to charge all of us, community leaders and the Obas that we need to stand by them and make sure we give them the necessary support,” he said.

Ojelabi who received an award of Excellence, thanked the LGEA for finding him worthy of the award.

He noted that it was a way of challenging him not to forget the constituency.

The best Head Teacher, Mr Hezekiah Falade, from the Community Nursery/Primary School, Ajewanwa, in the LGA, said that he is delighted to receive such an award.

He said that examinations were conducted both written and oral, coupled with the records in order to determine the winners.

Falade advised other head teachers to be more committed and work diligently.

Also, the best teacher, Mr Joseph Awotunde, from L. A. School I, said that he earned the award through hard work and dedication to the job. (NAN)