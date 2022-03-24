By Monica Iheakam

Former sprinter and now coach, Endurance Ojokolo, has described as ‘wonderful’ the experience of guiding Brume to a silver medal at the World Indoor Championship in Belgrade.

Ojokolo and veteran coach, Serghe Porbeni, were the two coaches that accompanied Team Nigeria to the Championship.

In a post on her Facebook, Ojokolo, who joined the athletes in Belgrade late due to visa delay, reflected on the whirlwind of tensions occasioned by her late arrival to the competition, even as showered encomium on Brume for the trust in her capabilities as a coach to guide her to victory.

The seven-time national 100m champion, equally thanked Coach Kay for calming her frayed nerves occasioned by the tension that is synonymous with competitors of such magnitude.

“I can never be less proud of you my champ, Ese Brume thanks for trusting in mobbing in the position of a coach to you at the World Indoor champs.”