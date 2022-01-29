The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella body of over 150 estates and communities stretching from 1004 Estate to Epe, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on the proposed construction of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge. The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the association’s Chairman, Olorogun James Emadoye. LERSA noted that the proposed bridge, which it described as one of the numerous projects to better the lives of Lagosians, will ease traffic congestion around Ikeja and environs.

“We are pleased to note that while flagging off the construction of the bridge, the governor said the project was an innovative solution to the perennial gridlock around Opebi/Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/Ojota/Mende corridor. This is a very commendable step in the right direction,”

The association called on Sanwo-Olu to immediately halt the encroachment, by some private developers, on the land allocated for the construction of the Lekki Coastal Road. It charged the governor to initiate the process that will make the construction of the process a reality.

LERSA added that when completed, the Lekki Coastal Road would greatly reduce the perennial gridlock on the Lekki Expressway. The association said the Sanwo-Olu administration promised to construct the road, which it said has been in the Lagos State Masterplan for 30 years and listed as a critical alternative route for residents of the axis.

“This long-expected road that was promised by the current administration, is expected to bring succour and reduce the hardship of residents who spend hours on the Lekki Expressway.

“The much-needed project, which will help to alleviate the severe traffic congestion in this axis, is currently under threat following infringement by illegal developments.

The association is, therefore, requesting that an immediate halt be placed on any development along the planned coastal road and for the Governor to put in place the necessary machinery for the quick development of the Lekki Coastal Road,” LERSA said.