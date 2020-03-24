Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The people of Ojoto community in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have elected Chief Donatus Anozie as their new President-General. At the poll supervised by officials of the Ministry of Local Governments, Town Unions and Chieftaincy Matters, Anozie polled 100 votes to clinch the covet post.

Other executives elected to pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years include Chinedu Ejiofor, Vice President General; Prof. Paul Ejikeme, Secretary; Mr. Omoba Okoye, Treasurer; and Obidike Ajaegbo, Public Relations Officer.

Representative of the Ministry of Local Governments, Town Unions and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Ikechukwu Amuike and the National Liaison Officer, Joseph Uchendu, commended the contestants for demonstrating high level of maturity and composure.

The President General-elect, Chief Anozie, in his acceptance speech, thanked the people of Ojoto for finding him worthy for the position. He promised to work with everybody to promote peace and development of the community.