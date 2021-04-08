Traditional ruler of Ojoto community in Anambra State, Bernard Obunadike Mbamalu (EzeOranyelu 1, Eze Ojoto III) has commiserated with the people of Umuoji in Idemili North council over the death of their monarch, Cyril Nwabuwanne Enweze.

In a condolence message to the people of Umuoji, Mbamalu urged them to bear the demise of their monarch with equanimity, his reign having impacted positively on their lives.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the departed traditional ruler eternal rest.

Meanwhile, Mbamalu has continued to receive felicitations on the third anniversary of his ascension to throne of his forefathers, with many individuals and groups commending his achievements since ascending the throne three years ago.

Notedly, under Mbamalu, Ojoto has been ranked as one of the most peaceful and fast-developing communities in Anambra, including the construction of over 20 standard roads and upgrade of health facilities.

On the area of education and job creation, in three years of Mbamalu’s reign, Ojoto has recorded tremendous increase in the renovation of schools and equipment of same with latest ICT appliances.

Similarly, scholarships worth over N50 million have been instituted by some illustrious sons of the community while crime rate has drastically dropped due to concerted efforts to get the youths engaged in gainful employments.

According to a non-governmental organisation, Ojoto Brothers Initiative, Mbamalu has surpassed the people’s expectations in just three years of ascending the throne.

The group said the Ojoto monarch’s prayer is answered for before his coming, the community had fervently prayed for peace and development-oriented monarch.