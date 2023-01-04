From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Executive Director on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has called for concerted and united effort to develop the ancient Agbor Kingdom in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Agbor is home to the current governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; business mogul, Jim Ovia; Chief of Defense Staff, Lucky Irabor, among other sons and daughters.

But Ojougboh who also hails from the town said the community has not taken it’s rightful place in the comity of kingdoms, and called for a unity to achieve a common goal.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) spoke at the palace of the Dein of Agbor Keagborekuzi 1, where he paid homage.

He said the people should not allow external forces to balkernise them, insisting that development of the kingdom would be accelerated if the people forged ahead in unity.

The former NDDC director who was received by Ndichie Agbor (chiefs) expressed concern over the inability of some people to cooperate and move the kingdom further.

Dr Ojougboh, the Akenuwa of Agbor Kingdom, specifically encouraged the Ndichies to take command in their various communities, adding that every hand must be on deck to bring everybody into the same boat in order to achieve meaningful development in the land.

“You are the heads of your various communities, and for Agbor to move forward, you should unite and take command.

“Whatever you need, there must be a way to forge forward. If God gives you a position in your community there could be temptations but it would be your resolve to take charge,” he said.

Some of the chiefs who spoke at the occasion including Erere Ojemudia, the Ekpe of Agbor kingdom, commended Ojougboh for the visit and concern for the growth of the kingdom.