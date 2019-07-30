Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Telecommunication Company, Globacom, has promised to raise the bar of the 2019 edition of the annual Ojude Oba Festival in terms of value and stature.

This was made known, yesterday, by the company Chairman, Mike Adenuga, during a press conference to flag off the festival, at the Awujale Palace, Ijebu Ode.

Adenuga, represented by the Regional Activation Manager, Lagos/Ogun region, Olufolahan Faseyitan, said the cash prize for the most colourful and creative age groups at the festival would not only be increased, several people would also benefit from the socio-economic empowerment programme, courtesy Globacom.

While lauding the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikirulai Adetona, for using the festival to foster unity and promote peace within Ijebuland, Adenuga noted that the telecom giant’s support for major festivals in Nigeria was to preserve the country’s cultural heritage.

Earlier, festival committee Chairman, Wahab Osinusi, said the annual event slated for either August 12 or 13, with the theme, Ojude Oba: ‘The Uniqueness of the Ijebu Nation’, has earned Ijebuland a unique model worth bequeathing to Nigeria.

He added that 50 male and female age grade groups will be on parade during the festival, which he said, “is not only about merry-making but provides Ijebu, the opportunity to supplicate to the Almighty God, take stock of their activities, embark on self-help projects, and reunite with family members and acquaintances.”