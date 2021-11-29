From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, as the greatest Nigerian that ever lived.

Paying tribute to the late legend on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his death, MASSOB said Ojukwu laid “an unforgettable foundation for enhancement and restoration of true Africanism and total liberation of the black man from western domination.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This is as the group also celebrated the release of 19 of its members from two prisons in Anambra state after being detained for more than 15 years on unsubstantiated allegations.

MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu said a statement that “Ojukwu was the President of Biafra and a General of the Peoples’ Army. He stood for true justice, total freedom and equity for all. We are celebrating a living legend, a symbol of Igboism, the lion that his fear conquers the enemies of his people. Today we have gathered to reflect, refresh and revive the consciousness of Ojukwuism in Igboland.

“As we celebrate the legendary of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu), MASSOB celebrates the release of our members from Awka and Onitsha prisons after spending more than 15 years in detention.

“Mrs Onyekachi Orji, Emmanuel Orji, Uche Idikaigbo, Micheal Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Agbara, Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor, Chinweike Irondi, Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odokara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubuisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika journeyed through the valley of Nigeria injustice and inhumanity against the people of Biafra, they were falsely accused and prosecuted by the Nigeria Police, abandoned by the Fulani judges of Federal High Court and subjected to indescribable tortures, psychological and traumatic pains by the Nigeria Prison officials for the past 15 years.

“These great Biafrans survived and endured the hopeless dungeon until Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe and Christy Anyanwu intervened on July 2021 after our meeting with them at Enugu.”

MASSOB expressed gratitude to “the most eloquent and fearless Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe that contacted the Eastern Bar during their 2021 annual convention in Enugu over the unjust plight of our members.

“We also thank JK Gadzama (SAN) and a team of lawyers from Eastern Bar in their unrelenting efforts in securing the release of our members.”

The group appealed for more intervention and extension of same hands assistance for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and others unjustly detained because of Biafra.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .