From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Management of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Chris Obi as the substantive Registrar of the institution.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Prof. Anthony Ikefuna, announced the appointment during the 112th Council’s meeting held on 27th April 2022.

Until his appointment, Chris Obi was the acting Registrar of the University.

He joined the University as an administrative officer in 1996 where he rose to the position of deputy registrar and subsequently served the University in other numerous committees over the years.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM) and a Fellow of the Institute of Personnel Management and Administration (FIPMA).

A release signed by the University Public Relations Officer, Dr Harrison Madubueze, yesterday, said Mr. Obi’s substantive appointment came having successfully passed through all the processes leading to his official pronouncement by the Council.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Madubueze also disclosed promotion of 19 staff members of the University to the ranks of Professor and Reader respectively.

According to him, 13 were promoted to the ranks of Professor, while six persons were promoted to the ranks of Reader.