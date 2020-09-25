Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Gun-wielding security men of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, yesterday, chased away some lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), preventing them from holding a scheduled meeting at the institution’s Igbariam campus.

The institution’s ASUU, led by Alphonsus Aniebo, and the group Zonal Coordinator in Owerri, Uzo Onyebinama, had set to commence the meeting at the congress hall of the university, when the security men stormed the venue, dispersing the gathering.

But the group remained adamant and converged under a mango tree within the social science faculty where they sang solidarity songs and addressed journalists.

Alphonsus Aniebo, chairman of ASUU in the institution said: “I have been queried because of this strike and this is geared towards terminating my appointment in this university but we remain undaunted in our resolve to ensure government does the right thing in making sure we teach under an enhanced condition of service and conducive environment.

“This union made a lot of sacrifices, we have been key to the struggles here. We will not be intimidated. In this university, there is no budget monitoring fund. TETFUND and NEEDS are product of ASUU struggles.

“The university wants us to break national strike, but we have said we will not. We will keep following the ASUU national body because every achievement here has been as a result of ASUU struggle,” he said.