David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra, has unfolded plans to showcase its discoveries and inventions in an international conference with the theme “Repositioning the narratives of scientific research for sustainable development.”

Prof. Moses Chendo of the Department of Industrial Chemistry, who disclosed this, yesterday, said researches by the university had yielded inventions like solar panels that could be used to generate electricity to industries and homes.

He said the school had invented a mechanism that could absorb pollution from the environment without causing any secondary harm. The exhibition is scheduled for late October.

Chendo said a lot of softwares had been developed by the Computer Science Department of the institution and that the conference was aimed at bridging the gap between the industry and the university.

He wants industrial and manufacturing sector to tap into discoveries made by the university for development.

Present at the briefing were Prof. Osita Chiaghalam, Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences and Dr. Kingsley Nwozor of the Geology Department, who said the essence of the research and inventions was for the future generation to harness it for their own needs.

Dr. Kingsley Nwozor said the Geology Department had made inroads into scientific research having been involved in drawing geological maps in some parts of Nigeria including the one between Kogi and Edo where mineral deposits were discovered.