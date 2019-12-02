Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Igbo leaders have reiterated their resolve to push for the restructuring of the country to engender an egalitarian society where people could aspire to their height.

Guests at the 80th birthday celebration of Bishop Obi Onubogu; veteran Igbo crusader and Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to former Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, weekend, in Enugu, said the Igbo would continue to clamour for emancipation.

On the plight of Ndigbo in Nigeria, President of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof. Uzodimma Nwala said: “They can’t be fooling around with us and then we fold our hands. Something has to be done. If you ask everyone, the response will be that we are not wanted in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we should go and found our own country just as the Jews did. Biafra is a goal of the beginning of recreating ourselves and our human society. The goal will come as we progress with the blessing of God and we will be able to build an ideal home for Ndigbo.” On the contribution of the celebrant to the Igbo course, Prof Nwala described him as a great man, lover of freedom and people, noting that he put his life on the line for the Igbo nation and was still there as part of everything.

Bishop Onubogu urged Ndigbo to come together to make Igboland better: “This is our land and we can’t run away from it. Let’s come together and love one another and pursue this interest of our land. We are fighting for our rights and to make our land better. Even if we are remaining in this country, let our land be well.”