David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Leader of BIM-MASSOB, Ralph Uwazuruike, has announced the annual celebration of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s Memorial Day.

Uwazuruike, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the memorial day is slated for tomorrow, at his residence (Uwazuruike’s), in Owerri, Imo State

He said Ojukwu deserved celebration even at death as an Igbo hero.

“Ojukwu represents justice, fairness, equity and equality before the law. This is the reason I took it upon myself to singlehandedly, under the platform of BIM-MASSOB now Biafra Internal Government, to celebrate him annually,” he said.

In a statement by the Biafra’s Director for Information and Uwazuruike’s Personal Assistant on Media Matters, Chris Mocha, the BIM-MASSOB founder also berated some people who he alleged forgot every thing about their heroes after death by refusing to honour them.

According to him, even in the Bible, Jesus Christ, who died over 2,000 years ago, is still being celebrated.

He said the ninth edition of Dim Ojukwu memorial day would be more remarkable because of what he described as the appreciable achievements of Biafra in the global community.

Uwazuruike said this year’s remembrance day would be far better than the previous editions.

According to him, friends of the late Ikemba, his widow, Iyom Bianca, and well wishers were expected to grace the annual celebration.

Cultural dancers and Ijele masquerades were expected to entertain.