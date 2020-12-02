From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Emeka Ojukwu Jnr., son of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has carpeted his father’s wife, Bianca, for allegedly ‘misleading’ the public with falsehood in an interview she granted to Sunday Sun last weekend.

He also attacked the former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain for deriding the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, whom she said had not honoured her husband; but instead, uses his name and pictures for political gains.

Ojukwu Jnr., a former Nnewi North Local Government chairman, in a statement, said he would have taken a pass on the insinuations, innuendos and outright falsehoods, but thought otherwise to keep the records straight.

“However, I find it exigent from the perspective of an insider, to present the truth to preserve and protect the ideals that my late father and mentor held sacred, the good name of Governor Obiano and the reputation of the party my father bequeathed to us. Given his standing by birth, heritage, disposition and calling, Odumegwu-Ojukwu never shied away from fully expressing his feelings, observations and apprehensions.

“Having trained, first, as a historian at Oxford University, I find it difficult to accept that he would resort to oral history with all the known attendant pitfalls.

“As a matter of fact, he documented his views concerning Biafra and Nigeria in books and live interviews for ease of reference. Any attempt therefore, to recast or present his views regarding Biafra or Nigeria without proper references should be considered dead on arrival.

“If he had something worthwhile to say on a subject, he would have stated it on record and not passed it through any intermediary. He took the challenges of life with equanimity and the brinksmanship that comes with the discipline of elite military training.

“Having worked for many years closely with Governor Obiano, I can, with the same level of confidence, state unequivocally, that he did not and would not make the disparaging and false statements towards my late father, attributed to him in that article. If you have occasion to speak to him directly, he would confirm the same…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bianca has commended former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, for his efforts in immortalising Ojukwu and ensuring his memories are not eroded.

Bianca said the legacies of her husband were being eroded, particularly in Anambra State while berating Governor Obiano for deriding Ojukwu and not living up to the expectations of All Progressive Grand Allianceas (APGA).

She lamented that the present APGA leadership had not deemed it fit to hold a remembrance event in honour of Ojukwu, but would always roll out his pictures for campaign purposes during elections.