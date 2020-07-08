Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Alex Otti, has said those he described as ‘bitter and broken APGA undertakers’ to note he was not the one pursuing them, but the spirit of Odumegwu Ojukwu, former leader of the party.

The state working committee of the party, led by its Chairman, Augustine Ehiemere, had while address journalists in Umuahia on Monday cast aspersions on Otti for alleging that Governor Willie Obiano and the party National Chairman, Victor Oye, were responsible for the crisis that bedevilled the party in the state.

In a statement by Ferdinand Ekeoma on behalf of the Alex Otti Media Team, the former governorship candidate, said the spirit of Ojukwu was out and pursuing those who senselessly used his name against what the Ikemba stood for while alive.

“The truth must be told, the bitter and broken APGA undertakers should know that it is not Otti that is pursuing them, but the spirit of Ojukwu whose name was senselessly used to defraud and betray his people,” he said.

Otti reiterated what he said in his earlier interview that triggered the media war, that except something drastic was done to redeem the party, the forthcoming election in Anambra was already conceded.

“The energy being dissipated to attack Otti by some minions who were dependent on him should have been better channelled to the real challenges the party is dealing with.

“He is neither aspiring for fame, name, nor economic breakthrough like his abusers, rather he is a man who desires to use his God-given material blessings, wealth of experience, intellect, talent and contacts to better the welfare of Abians on a larger scale,” he said.