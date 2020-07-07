Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand

Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Dr. Alex Otti has

informed those he described as “bitter and broken APGA undertakers” to

note he was not the one pursuing them, but the spirit of Chief

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, former leader of the party.

The Abia state working committee of the party, led by its chairman,

Rev Augustine Ehiemere had while address journalists in Umuahia on

Monday cast aspersions on Otti for alleging that the governor of

Anambra State and leader of APGA, Chief Willie Obiano and the national

chairman of the party, Chief Victor Ike Oye were responsible for the

crisis that bedevilled the party in the state.

The party said instead of accusing the national leadership of the

party of being responsible for whatever crisis he envisaged in the

state chapter of APGA, it was Otti that was rather to be blamed.

In a release signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma on behalf of the Alex Otti

Media Team, the former APGA governorship candidate said the spirit of

Ojukwu was out and pursuing those who senselessly used his name to

defraud his people, against what the Ikemba stood for while alive.

“The truth must be told, the bitter and broken APGA undertakers should

know that it is not Alex Otti that is pursuing them, but the spirit of

Ezeigbo Gburugburu, Ikemba Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu whose name was

senselessly used to defraud and betray his people”.

Otti reiterated what he said in his earlier interview that triggered

the media war, that except something drastic was done to redeem the

party, the forthcoming election in Anambra was already conceded,

adding that “the energy being dissipated to attack Alex Otti by some

minions who were dependent on him should have been better channelled

to the real challenges the party is dealing with.

“He’s neither aspiring for fame, name, nor economic breakthrough like

his abusers, rather he is a man who desires to use his God-given

material blessings, wealth of experience, intellect, talent and

contacts to better the welfare of Abians on a larger scale”.

While claiming to have made APGA what it was in Abia today, Otti

queried those who accused him of attempting to destabilize the party

in Abia whether he was also the one who caused the crisis that

enveloped the party in Imo State where some aspirants went to court to

recover their money.