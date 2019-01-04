“If Ikemba could be disgraced with what they did to his wife, I can tell you that Ojukwu’s spirit has left APGA. For us, we cannot stay and be watching them.”

Jerry Obasi is one of the foundation members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). From been the state chairman of Ebonyi; he joined the National Working Committee of the party, where he has held various positions including the Deputy National Secretary.

Obasi, with some other aggrieved members of the party recently announced what they called “Authentic APGA.”

He speaks on the festering crisis in the party; the contentious primary elections, the perceived humiliation of Bianca Ojukwu and why the National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye must leave the party, among other issues.

Recently, you announced the formation of Authentic APGA which means outright factionalisation of APGA. What led to that?

It is very simple, in our press conference we told the whole world what was happenings in APGA; first and foremost there has been high level of injustices in APGA. A lot of extortions from candidates, like in Imo State the extortion went to as high as N2 billion. Candidates were asked to pay fees that were outside the actual fees that should be paid in APGA.

In Abia State, the same thing happened, while in Anambra State it was even the worst of all, in the sense that the only image our most revered leader, Dim Ikemba Ojukwu left which is his widow, Bianca Ojukwu, was deceived to come out and dance naked before the public in a challenge. If APGA well structured as it were, Bianca is not supposed to lose primary election.

But you saw how disorganised the primary was. Those levels of injustices have been there. The party has not been accountable, Chief Victor Oye runs the party like a private company.