Magnus Eze, Enugu

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and wife of defunct Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, has raised the alarm that legacies of her husband were under threat.

Speaking at the second memorial lecture in honour of the late Igbo leader at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (COOU) Igbariam, Anambra State, yesterday, she specifically mentioned the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as one of such legacies at the brink of extinction and charged Governor Willie Obiano to ensure they were sustained.

“Ezeigbo’s political machinery is fast eroding under the watch of Governor Obiano,” Bianca Ojukwu said.

She regretted that the governor did not participate in both the maiden and second editions of the memorial lecture.

Talking directly to Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who represented the Governor, Mrs. Ojukwu asked him to pass some home truths to his boss.

“Tell the governor that many legacies of the Ezeigbo are under threat today. Tell the governor that as a supposed custodian of this legacy, that he has always been unavoidably absent at this memorial lecture.

“Tell him that there are no evil spirits here (around Ojukwu). Tell him that the political machinery that Ojukwu laboured to build is dying,” she stated.

Mrs. Ojukwu further accused the governor of abandoning those who held the ladder for him to climb.

She, however said: “There has been conscious state sponsored suppression of Biafra war and its right for us to know our past so that we know where we are going.”

Speaking at the occasion, the deputy governor apologised for the unavoidable absence of the Governor at the event, explaining that he could still attend subsequent editions in future.

“It’s unfortunate that the first and second editions of the lecture, he wasn’t around. This lecture is for a lifetime. The governor still has two years to go, so, he will still attend the lecture in future,” Okeke said.

He called for collaboration among Ndigbo and urged them to think home especially in investing in the region.