The Ikemba Nnewi’s widow opined that the new year would bring obstacles and opportunities, but expressed optimism that the challenges will make the country stronger. Magnus Eze, Enugu Wife of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, has declared that nobody can destroy Ndigbo, despite alleged machinations and gang up against them in Nigeria. Bianca, APGA and Ndigbo She described Igbo people as resourceful, diligent and resolute, stressing there is nothing they cannot achieve if they remain united. “We affirm that Igbo are a nation of resourceful and determined people. Our optimism is boundless. Our dynamism and tenacity is proven to the world. We are indestructible. “The Almighty God has proven this fact to our enemies and our oppressors throughout history. There is

nothing we cannot achieve if we put our minds to it, but, unity of purpose and a higher commitment to the common good are imperative, if we are to succeed,” she said. In her New Year message, which Daily Sun obtained in Enugu, yesterday, the Ikemba Nnewi’s widow opined that the new year would bring both obstacles and opportunities, but expressed optimism that the challenges will make the country stronger. She said: “We continue to pray for Ndigbo and the country, whilst calling on our leaders to humble themselves under God’s mighty hand, so that in His unfailing love, He will lead us through the unrelenting crises in which this nation finds itself.”

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, who contested the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South District flayed the leadership of the party, accusing them of plundering the political patrimony. She reiterated her call for the National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, to refund all the money allegedly collected from former aspirants in the party and resign his position. “2018 was the year of the rampaging locusts, which invaded our political habitat and plundered our political patrimony. “2019 provides a grand opportunity for us to reaffirm our historical mission, comply with our own ideologies and reinforce the unity that has sustained us