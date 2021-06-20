Mandisa stayed over at my place for a few days, just so we could talk some more but that didn’t help. She left for South Africa soon after when her husband suddenly called and requested, no demanded she return home immediately. I tried to encourage her but the truth is, I was thinking of Rick and Dennis; I didn’t think I had the moral justification to berate her.

The days were busy so I didn’t have time to dwell on Mandisa’s situation for long. I got an invite to a Women’s Conference where I was given an Award for being a ‘Change Agent’ the girls couldn’t make it so I went alone. “Hey girl, what are doing all holed up in the dark,” Jasmine exclaimed in concern as she sauntered into my office with the girls one lovely Wednesday. “May be she is masturbating or she’s a vampire,” Zara said in a sleazy sexy drawl as Jasmine switched on the lights and I flinched from the brightness. I looked at my crazy friends with the exception of sweet quiet Kaycee of course.

Bola was ‘sexting’ her married lover or so I was told by Jasmine. I shook my head in disgust and turned to Jasmine. “Thanks for rallying the girls at such short notice,’ I said with a smile. “Ok, so who are you marrying? Rick or Dennis? I think you should choose the one that is better in bed!” Zara said with a dirty smirk. “Naaaa, the one that is more endowed is better,” Bola said finally looking up from her phone and giving me a phony kiss.

She knows my feeling about her dating a married man and a long time ago we had agreed to disagree. “Girls I didn’t ask you over because of man matter, for goodness sake give me a break! My life does not revolve around Rick and Dennis,” I said giving three of them a baleful look with the exception of Kaycee. “Whatever,” Zara said unperturbed by my outburst. Zara just naturally likes to get under my skin and I wasn’t going to give her that satisfaction. I called them for something important. “Tobs I don’t mean to rain on your parade but can we know why you called us so urgently, I need to be in Church now,” Kaycee said smiling apologetically at me. Warien Rose Foundation had a busy week; on Monday the 31st which was the last Monday of the month, we had Domestic Violence Anonymous (DVA).

Lawyers, Doctors, the Police, Counsellors and Social Workers were present as you know, it starts by 10.00am at Golden Tulip now Festival Hotels Festac Town. As always it was very informative. I would love to show my appreciation to you Ladies for being on ground. I am aware Jasmine needed to make a quick trip to Dubai to see a Client and Zara you said you were going to London for two weeks but postponed your trip.

Although I wondered how possible it was going to be in the light of COVID et al… I asked for your help and you all graciously made yourselves available, so I don’t freak out,” I said with a lopsided smile trying to look troubled but failing woefully. “Nonsense you could have taken it all in your stride but we will always be here for you, right girls?” Zara asked smiling and everyone was in agreement.

Thank goodness! I have a surprise in store for the Girls but I am keeping it close to my chest. NGOs CSOs Consortium is a Group I started with the hope of sharing information, capacity building and encouraging networking and fostering love amongst NGOs and CSOs. We have hosted United Nations Information Centre, ECOWAS- GIABA, Lagos State Government- Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Boss; Mr Ahmad Ghali and more recently we were invited to the EFCC Zonal Office in Lagos for an Interactive Session. It was an eye opener, cybercrime is at an all high and we as a people must be holistically involved. We can no longer sit on the side-lines and be like the proverbial Ostrich; our heads buried in the sand. Unilag 103.1FM, my Radio show is back! Yes I am back every Saturday at University of Lagos by 8.00pm. You don’t want to miss it; I treat hot, trending topics on Relationships. It has been an amazing time of new start-ups and rejuvenating old ones.