Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory, is set to host the screening of Oka Okoro, a modest contribution to the preservation and promotion of Nigeria’s huge cultural heritage.

The 120-minute film re-enacts two major defining moments in the history of Nenwe, a community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It will be unveiled to the public on Saturday, next week in Abuja. Top dignitaries, including members of the political class, business and economy and the development community are expected at the unveiling.

Nollywood actor and film maker with over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Chinelo (Ndigwe) Uzoigwe, in the film tells the two stories in a captivating and engaging manner capable of appealing to a wide range of audiences beyond the people of Nenwe,.

It features a number of renowned actors, including the veterans- Chiwetalu Agu, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Leo-Spider Osuji (Ududo na Nnobi) and Stan K Amandi.

Uzoigwe said, Oka Okoro is the first in a series of interventions packaged in response to the rapid erosion of Nigeria’s indigenous cultural practices and values, accelerated by advancements in technology, innovation, and modernisation.

He added that the objective is to use feature, short and documentary films to promote and preserve indigenous Igbo history and culture that have been overlooked over time, targeting a critical segment of the population – the young and future generations.