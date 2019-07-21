The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is set to host the premiere of a new film, Oka Okoro, which the producer, Chinelo (Ndigwe) Uzoigwe, describes as “a modest contribution to the preservation and promotion of Nigeria’s huge cultural heritage”.

Oka Okoro, a 120 minutes feature film that re-enacts two major defining moments in the history of Nenwe, a community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, will be unveiled to the public in Abuja on Saturday July 27, 2019.

Top dignitaries, including members of the political class, business and economy, are expected at the launch of the movie featuring top actors including Chiwetalu Agu, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Leo-Spider Osuji (Ududo na Nnobi) and Stan K Amandi among others.

Uzoigwe said the film tells the stories in a captivating and engaging manner, capable of appealing to a wide range of audiences beyond the people of Nenwe; and also inspiring a new wave of interest in the conservation of the memories of similar events in Igbo societies.

According to Uzoigwe, Oka Okoro is the first in a series of interventions packaged in response to the rapid erosion of Nigeria’s indigenous cultural practices and values, accelerated by advancements in technology, innovation, and modernisation.

“The objective is to use feature, short and documentary films to promote and preserve indigenous Igbo history and culture that have been overlooked over time, and targeting a critical segment of the population – the young and future generations,” he said.