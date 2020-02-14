Peter Anosike

The lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo 2 at the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, has appealed to residents and commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called Okada to be patient with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said the reason for the ban in some areas of the State was in the best interest of the people.

The former Lagos commissioner for works and infrastructure maintained that the genuine okada and keke operators could be engaged in some other areas in the nearest future, stressing that as soon as the governor was done with the current restructuring in the transport sector, everybody would be happy.

He said already the governor has launched eight additional ferries to complement the six existing ones, thereby improving transportation on the waterways and easing traffic congestion on the roads.

He also pointed out that the governor was working on providing additional buses to ease the suffering of Lagos commuters.

Johnson said Lagosians should not forget that there had been a lot of negative reports associated with the activities of some commercial motorcyles and keke operators, adding that the governor would not look away because lives and safety of Lagos people were of paramount importance to him.

“If you go to the orthopaedic hospital and see the patients that have been confined to hospital beds as a result of okada accident, some of them have been maimed, others have broken limbs, while some others have even lost their lives, then Lagosians would have no other option than support the governor. The governor is on top of the situation,” he said.