By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated an anti-Okada squad, which will collaborate with the Police to enforce the ban in all parts of the six local government areas and on all highways, major roads and bridges in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the Special Anti-Okada Squad would be reporting to the Police.

While urging residents to collaborate with the state government to combat the Okada menace, the Commissioner stressed that it is the responsibility of the public to report any nefarious activities of the squad to the Ministry of Transportation or through help/complaint phone lines.

Warning that individuals arrested (i.e. riders and passengers) would be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, the Commissioner reiterated that motorcycles impounded will be crushed in the public glare.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Kamar Olowoshago, also urged the Anti-Okada personnel to be diligent and honest in the discharge of their duties.

Also at the inauguration was the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Fatai Akinderu, who later presented completion of training certificates to the squad.

‘Okada not in our master plan

The Lagos State Government has also reiterated that commercial motorcycle {also known as ‘Okada’} has no place in the new strategic inter-modal master plan for public transportation being implemented in the area.

At the scene in Ikeja, Lagos, where impounded commercial motorcycles were crushed recently, the Commissioners for Transportation and Information, as well as the head of the task force set up to enforce the recent ban, insisted that there was no going back on the clamp down.

They argued that ‘Okada’ is not a safe means of commercial transportation and does not fit into the transport policy of the state.

The state government had early in June commenced the crushing of about 2,228 impounded motorcycles in line with the ban on ‘Okada’ operations in the six Local Government Areas {LGAs}and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safety and security of lives and property, while briefing journalists who witnessed the crushing of the impounded motorcycles, the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the exercise showed that the administration was determined to enforce the ban.

Lauding Lagosians for the high level of compliance observed in all six LGAs, he disclosed that so far, 21 people had been charged to court for flouting the ban, with over 2000 bikes confiscated as well.

He stated that provision had been made for motorcycle riders affected by the ban who are interested in operating the First and Last Mile buses, to be integrated into the scheme.

Omotoso further disclosed that affected riders may also consider enrolling at any of the 18 vocational centres across the state or access the Lagos State Employment Trust Funds to explore other fields of work.

Also present at the crushing exercise, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde averred that the commercial motorcycles being crushed were apprehended by the enforcement agencies from the six LGAs and nine LCDA’s, adding that the state government woulgd not relent in its effort to ensure ‘Okadas’ stay banned in the aforementioned areas.

Urging Lagosians to remain calm and patient with the government on the ban, Oladeinde assured that the ongoing implementation of the multi-modal transportation system will cater to the commuting needs of the citizenry.

He affirmed that more buses, taxis and boats have been deployed to ensure that commuters have decent alternatives to get to their destinations. He stressed that Lagosians should adhere to the ban instituted and obey all the state traffic laws by extension

Chairman Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, also declared that the enforcement would be intensified in the coming week, sounding a note of warning that riders waiting for the enforcement team to soft-pedal, were wasting their time.

