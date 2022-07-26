From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to cancel its plan to ban Okada service nationwide.

Oluwo in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibrahim, on Tuesday, said the ban will heighten the rate of unemployment in the country.

He described the proposed ban as anti masses that could amount to putting salt to injury, advising the government to device digital regulation of Okada services nationwide instead of an outright ban.

According to him, it is true that Okada service has posed a threat to the country’s security challenges, but “the ban would tantamount to further provoke banditry and will heighten the unemployment plaguing the country.

He advised Okada service should be controlled for effective identification and monitoring of genuine members for easy disclosure of criminals using the service to constitute a threat to our security.