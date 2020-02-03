Lukman Olabiyi

The adverse effect of ban on commercial motorcycle operators ( Okada riders)and tricycle riders (Keke) in 15 Local Government Areas, major highways ,and all bridges across Lagos State has brought serious hardship to passengers who have called for the review of the law banning their operations.

The law which took effect on February 1, witnessed massive compliance as major roads and highways in the state were deserted by okada and tricycle riders on Saturday and Sunday.

But several commuters said they were the ones paying the price as many were seen trekking long distances as there was no okada or tricycle riders to take them to their various destinations.

Passengers in areas such as: Agege, Abule Egba, Ogba, Allen Avenue Roundabout, Kudrat Abiola Way, Ikorodu Garage, Maryland, Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Shitta, Ijesha, Cele Bus stop, Ojuelegba, Mushin, Okota and Iyana-Isolo, were stranded at bus stops while some decided to take the long walk down to their various destinations. Law enforcement officials and their patrol vehicles were spotted around the highways and major roads on enforcement duty.

Daily Sun spoke with some commuters who said they were really feeling the pains on the ban. Many of them have therefore, called on the State government to review the law.

Atoyebi Atoyegbe, a resident of Okota, expressed displeasure on the ban, noting that the government did not provide alternatives means of transportation before enforcing the law, thereby rendering the suffering masses hopeless.

According to him, what the government would gain with enforcement of the law would not be compare to what the helpless commuters were going through.

“The pain is too much, it is unbearable, government should do something to reduce the suffering of the masses .The government should as a matter of urgency review the law.

Another commuter, Mr. Makinde, also pleaded with the government to review the law because of its adverse effect on commuters.

He said the ban was good move in a wrong direction, noting that whatever the government wants to achieve with the law would not be up to the pains the masses are experiencing.

Another commuter, Edith Ajayi, who resides around Ogba and work at Oregun, said the government should consider the plight of the commuters.

She said the suffering is too much because 70 percent of people around Ogba, Ojodu/Berger, Ojota and the rest depend solely on Okada and tricycle as their means of transportation. Ajayi pleaded with government for the review of the law.