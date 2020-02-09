Henry Okonkwo

The last has not been heard of the Okada ban riot that broke out last Wednesday at Iyana Ipaja, as family of the young girl that was hit by stray bullet during the heated fracas between policemen and Okada, has cried out to the Lagos state government and the general public to help them as they battle to save the life of their daughter.

The incident, as widely reported, started when a teenage girl in school uniform was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired by the police officers during a clash with Okada and Keke operators protesting the ban of their operation on various routes by Lagos government. The news that circulated, especially across several blogs, online and social media platforms was that the teenager had been killed by the gunshot injuries sustained.

However, fresh facts gathered by Sunday Sun revealed that the girl, Ms. Miriam Shobukola, a 15-year-old, SS2 secondary student, survived the gunshot and is receiving treatment at the Lagos State General Hospital, Ikeja. This was confirmed by her family in Aboru, and after Sunday Sun’s visit to see Miriam at the hospital.

And Miriam’s family while thanking God at how their daughter narrowly escaped death by alleged trigger happy policemen, lamented at the huge financial toll the situation is taking on them.

Narrating their plight, Miriam’s elder brother, Wasiu Shobukola, said that the family has spent more than N200, 000 on drugs and as a deposit for surgery to remove the bullet lodged inside her waist region.

He further cried out that they are still running around for more money to make sure she continues to receive treatment. “It has been tough on us”, he said.

“My father is a graphic artist and my mother is a petty trader. We are a family of six, and Miriam is the last child. She’s a very intelligent and gentle girl. On that fated day, I was at home during the riots in Aboru, when I heard that my sister has been shot by policemen. We rushed her to a nearby hospital close to where the incident happened, but they said they don’t have facilities to treat her.

“We were referred to General Hospital in Ilepo, where they conducted an x-ray and then advised us to take her to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. Over there we paid for three more X-rays, bought the recommended drugs and deposited some money for the surgery to be done. We have spent all we have. I’m very happy she’s alive, but we need more money to offset the cost of the surgery, and to continue her post-op medication.”